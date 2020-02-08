Sign up
2020-02-08 Ebisu Onsen Yamshita-cho
Leaving Chinatown tonight, I saw this funky Tom Cruise Cocktail coloured sign reflecting off the building beside it.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
365
NIKON D3300
8th February 2020 7:42pm
japan
neon
kanji
night shot
yokohama
