159 / 365
2020-03-17 Savour Stillness
I think little moments like this, if you stop and just soak them up for a few seconds, can get you through a lot more than you realize.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
3
2
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit.
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
17th March 2020 5:45pm
Tags
mountain
,
sunset
,
flowers
,
fuji
,
mount fuji
Angela
Wonderful silhouette
March 17th, 2020
Margo
ace
this is specially gorgeous Fav
March 17th, 2020
Fr1da
magnificent !
March 17th, 2020
