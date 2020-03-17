Previous
2020-03-17 Savour Stillness by cityhillsandsea
2020-03-17 Savour Stillness

I think little moments like this, if you stop and just soak them up for a few seconds, can get you through a lot more than you realize.
cityhillsandsea

cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2020, then I'll be moving about the UK for a bit. I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
Angela
Wonderful silhouette
March 17th, 2020  
Margo ace
this is specially gorgeous Fav
March 17th, 2020  
Fr1da
magnificent !
March 17th, 2020  
