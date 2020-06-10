Previous
2020-06-10 Morning Fuji by cityhillsandsea
244 / 365

2020-06-10 Morning Fuji

Wasn't expecting to see her this morning, it's been pretty humid & hazy recently.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
