Previous
Next
2020-09-06 Durian Points by cityhillsandsea
332 / 365

2020-09-06 Durian Points

Surprised to find durian for sale in the supermarket today. About 5 times what you'd pay in Singapore, easily.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise