337 / 365
2020-09-11 Good Morning Guardians
Had to stop my run for a quick shot of these chaps basking in the early morning sun.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until April 2021, fingers crossed, then I'll be doing something in the UK. I am probably the only person in the history...
2
365
iPhone 8
11th September 2020 6:01am
Tags
statue
,
grave
,
jizo
