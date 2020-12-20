Previous
2020-12-20 Carried Away by Caraway by cityhillsandsea
Photo 435

2020-12-20 Carried Away by Caraway

So at work on Friday, I was informed that, since I'm from Ireland, I probably eat a traditional slice of caraway cake for Christmas.

I have never even heard of this cake.

So I made one today. Pretty good.
cityhillsandsea

