Previous
Next
2021-01-26 Ups and Downs by cityhillsandsea
Photo 474

2021-01-26 Ups and Downs

Hipstamatic shot today while wandering about following an accident on the Tokaido line which made me nearly an hour late for work.

(BlacKeysXF film, Jane lens, Triple Crown flash)
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan at the moment. Probably going to be in the UK from May ‘21. I am probably the only person in the history of...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise