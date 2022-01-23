Previous
Next
Telling a Story by cjoye
Photo 730

Telling a Story

“Telling a story is like reaching into a granary full of wheat and drawing out a handful. There is always more to tell than can be told.”
― Wendell Berry, Jayber Crow
23rd January 2022 23rd Jan 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise