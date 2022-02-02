Previous
From the Other Side by cjoye
Photo 740

From the Other Side

A view of the Chapel of the Holy Cross from the other side (see previous photo for an inside shot).
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
kali ace
quite futuristic
February 9th, 2022  
