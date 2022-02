New Millennium Fine Art, Santa Fe, NM

I couldn't resist taking a look at this unusual gallery, and chatting with its equally unusual owner, Stephen Fox (or Esteban de Zorro, as he called himself in between rants about the UN and human trafficking). I'm not sure how anything ever gets sold, but I'm guessing that taking inventory isn't a huge priority. There was a gorgeous piece on the floor of the entryway, but alas it was out of my price range. Apparently, you can't just a gallery by the degree of its disorder.