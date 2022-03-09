Previous
6 Pounds of Sweetness by cjoye
6 Pounds of Sweetness

I'm woefully behind on this year's 365, but it's not for lack of material. Meet Thea, my mother's 29th grandchild and my 12th niece. We are smitten.
9th March 2022

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity.
209% complete

