Excuse Me! by cjoye
Photo 771

Excuse Me!

I don't usually include iPhone snaps on here, but this one was too much fun not to share. Apparently, someone thought I should be petting him instead of crocheting.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
211% complete

