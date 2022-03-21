Sign up
Photo 771
Excuse Me!
I don't usually include iPhone snaps on here, but this one was too much fun not to share. Apparently, someone thought I should be petting him instead of crocheting.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Christine Joy
@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity.
