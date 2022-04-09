Previous
Next
Portrait #1 by cjoye
Photo 791

Portrait #1

We had some time in the desert this week so I pulled out my rig and backdrop and got some portraits of my girls. Some were more successful than others, but it's tough to go wrong with those beautiful faces.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Christine Joy

@cjoye
After a few years off, I'm back at this 365project to regain my spark and creativity. After my first two years (2016-2017), I launched a...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise