Cinderella's Late for the Prom by cjoye
Cinderella's Late for the Prom

Did my best to get some non-typical prom pictures of my niece this past weekend. In other news, I don't ever remember looking this grown up or this put together when I was 17.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

