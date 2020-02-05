Previous
(Day 357) - Dressed for Dinner by cjphoto
(Day 357) - Dressed for Dinner

Today, my goal was to try a new recipe called Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta. This is my first time cooking with bow ties. Among pastas, they're my favorite because they're so adorable.

The meal turned out super tasty!! My handy Legographer on hand to document it. He even came dressed for the occasion. He looks especially ready to dig in! 😋

--------------
P.S. Here's the recipe I used for you curious cooks out there: Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta 🍝
Photo Details

summerfield ace
you better not let your mom see you playing with the food! 😂😂
February 6th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
@summerfield - Hahaha she did catch me! But she knew I was doing my crazy photography stuff again. Convinced her I only needed to "borrow" one bow tie for CJ 😜
February 6th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Wrong size -- return to store for refund or exchange, CJ. With a bow tie that size you can't even reach your camera up to your eye without the tie in your way. Sheesh! What was Chris thinking?
February 6th, 2020  
