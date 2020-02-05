Sign up
Photo 3279
(Day 357) - Dressed for Dinner
Today, my goal was to try a new recipe called
Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta
. This is my first time cooking with bow ties. Among pastas, they're my favorite because they're so adorable.
The meal turned out super tasty!! My handy Legographer on hand to document it. He even came
dressed
for the occasion. He looks especially ready to dig in! 😋
--------------
P.S. Here's the recipe I used for you curious cooks out there:
Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta
🍝
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
3
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3317
photos
173
followers
50
following
898% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
5th February 2020 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
pasta
,
lego
,
bow tie
,
bowtie
,
cj-legographer
summerfield
ace
you better not let your mom see you playing with the food! 😂😂
February 6th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
@summerfield
- Hahaha she did catch me! But she knew I was doing my crazy photography stuff again. Convinced her I only needed to "borrow" one bow tie for CJ 😜
February 6th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Wrong size -- return to store for refund or exchange, CJ. With a bow tie that size you can't even reach your camera up to your eye without the tie in your way. Sheesh! What was Chris thinking?
February 6th, 2020
