(Day 357) - Dressed for Dinner

Today, my goal was to try a new recipe called. This is my first time cooking with bow ties. Among pastas, they're my favorite because they're so adorable.The meal turned out super tasty!! My handy Legographer on hand to document it. He even camefor the occasion. He looks especially ready to dig in! 😋--------------P.S. Here's the recipe I used for you curious cooks out there: Italian Sausage Bow Tie Pasta