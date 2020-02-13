(Day 365) - Proud Legographer

We're now at the end of my 9th 365 Project!!! Well, it was more CJ the Legographer's 365 Project!
Wow, a full year taking photos of this little Lego dude. I remember setting this goal a couple of years ago and now it's completed! CJ helped me create so many fun images. We even gave you all a tour of Los Angeles from September to January. I'm feeling very proud of this accomplishment.
CJ's looking proud too! Today, he made prints! (Instead of 5x7, the smaller ones are 0.5x0.7 and instead of 8x10, the bigger ones are 0.8x1. So tiny! 😆). Do you remember some of his scenes?
Thank you all for your amazing support, encouragement, puns, and smiles. CJ says our fellow 365ers made the journey even more fun. Now it's time for Year 10! I have other subjects and goals for my 10th Year. But since you guys love CJ, I'll probably let him wrap up the month. With that in mind...