Previous
Next
Photo 3291
(Day 3) - Watermelon Wonder
CJ is having some fun comparing a little bubblegum watermelon to a huge watermelon. Actually this watermelon wasn't really that big, but next to CJ's it looks humongous. 🍉😋
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3329
photos
176
followers
54
following
901% complete
View this month »
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
17th February 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
watermelon
,
bubblegum
,
comparison
,
cj-legographer
