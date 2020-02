(Day 12) - Two-Faced

CJ has a buddy who's a very mischievous prankster. Little did he know that CJ literally has eyes in the back of his head!!! 🤣



I wanted to showcase that some of CJ heads have different faces on the front & back but decided to do so with a funny scene. Even his buddy's face is actually double-sided. Hope we didn't scare him too much! 😂