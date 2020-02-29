Sign up
Photo 3303
(Day 15) - A Leap of Faith
Happy
Leap Day
, everyone! CJ asked Fred the Frog to help him get into the spirit of leaping. Not knowing what to expect, he grabbed on tight and off he went! Hang on tight, buddy. 🐸
It's been quite the ride following all of CJ's adventures, over a full year of them. CJ and I thank you all for your awesome support & fun comments. 😁
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
29th February 2020 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
frog
,
jump
,
jumping
,
lego
,
toy photography
,
leap year
,
leap day
,
cj-legographer
,
fred-frog
