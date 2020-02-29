(Day 15) - A Leap of Faith

Happy Leap Day, everyone! CJ asked Fred the Frog to help him get into the spirit of leaping. Not knowing what to expect, he grabbed on tight and off he went! Hang on tight, buddy. 🐸



It's been quite the ride following all of CJ's adventures, over a full year of them. CJ and I thank you all for your awesome support & fun comments. 😁