(Day 15) - A Leap of Faith by cjphoto
Photo 3303

(Day 15) - A Leap of Faith

Happy Leap Day, everyone! CJ asked Fred the Frog to help him get into the spirit of leaping. Not knowing what to expect, he grabbed on tight and off he went! Hang on tight, buddy. 🐸

It's been quite the ride following all of CJ's adventures, over a full year of them. CJ and I thank you all for your awesome support & fun comments. 😁
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
