(Day 49) - Fragrance

It was relaxing building the different parts of this Lego flower. The pattern in the center turned out the really cool. CJ says it smells wonderful, yet I can't smell anything. Maybe it's a scent only a Lego person's nose can smell...wait...does he even have a nose? πŸŒΈπŸ‘ƒπŸ˜‚