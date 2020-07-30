Sign up
Følvika
Another Arctic beach - this one was crowded as you can see! The temperature reached 24 celsius today, but the sea water was probably about 12 celsius.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Elise
@clearlightskies
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
30th July 2020 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
so interesting to see this part of the world
July 30th, 2020
