Følvika by clearlightskies
39 / 365

Følvika

Another Arctic beach - this one was crowded as you can see! The temperature reached 24 celsius today, but the sea water was probably about 12 celsius.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Elise

@clearlightskies
kali ace
so interesting to see this part of the world
July 30th, 2020  
