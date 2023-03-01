Previous
Stone row by clearlightskies
Stone row

This is one of the prehistoric stone rows at Merrivale on Dartmoor (UK). It’s probably between 4,000 and 5,000 years old. No-one really knows why it was built … I found it quite mysterious.
