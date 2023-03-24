Sign up
64 / 365
Cave-Penney Cross
This stone cross in the middle of the open moor on Dartmoor is a memorial to a young soldier who died in Palestine in WW1.
Photo taken a few weeks ago.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Elise
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
0
1
365
NIKON D750
1st March 2023 12:41pm
