Cave-Penney Cross
Cave-Penney Cross

This stone cross in the middle of the open moor on Dartmoor is a memorial to a young soldier who died in Palestine in WW1.
Photo taken a few weeks ago.
24th March 2023

Elise

@clearlightskies
