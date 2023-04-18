Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
89 / 365
Dancing with Daffodils
When I saw these, I thought of the last verse of Wordsworth’s famous poem:
“For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.”
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
89
photos
20
followers
31
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th April 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close