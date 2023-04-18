Previous
Dancing with Daffodils by clearlightskies
Dancing with Daffodils

When I saw these, I thought of the last verse of Wordsworth’s famous poem:

“For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.”
