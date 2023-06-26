Previous
Vintage by clearlightskies
153 / 365

Vintage

I was given a ride in an old car, and was astonished to find that it had a working cassette tape player. I didn’t think such things still existed.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
42% complete

