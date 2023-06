Remember

Remember who you are.

Not the shape others have put on

you, not the story they handed you,

not the lies or needs that were

pressed into your psyche.

Not even your own imagined ideas

of what you should be.



But the real you, the wild innate you

that is breathing under all those

should be’s, all those untruths.



Remember the feel of it, the shape of

it. Let it inhabit you, like golden

weeds re-wilding the concrete.



Brigit Anna McNeill