Storm front by clearlightskies
Storm front

The weather was calm and clear when I set out for a walk on the beach. But then this storm front rapidly approached from the south. One of the most dramatic skies I have seen in a while.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Elise

@clearlightskies
