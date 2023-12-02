Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
277 / 365
Three Swords
This is a popular Stavanger landmark - a monument to a long ago Viking battle.
I managed to capture it last night with the northern lights in the sky. I have been trying to do this for a very long time!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
277
photos
24
followers
33
following
75% complete
View this month »
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd December 2023 2:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stavanger
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close