321 / 365
Losbåt
This is one of the old pilot boats which is part of the “kystkultursamlingen” (coastal culture collection), a small maritime museum in Tananger.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful! Fav
January 30th, 2024
