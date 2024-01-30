Previous
Losbåt by clearlightskies
Losbåt

This is one of the old pilot boats which is part of the “kystkultursamlingen” (coastal culture collection), a small maritime museum in Tananger.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful! Fav
January 30th, 2024  
