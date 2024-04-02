Previous
Doors by clearlightskies
Doors

I don’t know why, but on my walk past the boathouses today, I’d became fascinated by the colours and the different types of locks and door handles. And then, naturally, I had to photograph as many different types as I could find!
Elise

