95 / 365
Memorial Bench
Falklands conflict memorial bench
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
95
photos
9
followers
6
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
29th August 2020 10:45am
Tags
bench
,
memorial
,
falklands
Pat Thacker
This is fab, I've never seen a Falklands memorial bench before. Is it in Hereford?
August 29th, 2020
Clive Handscombe
Yes just over the road from the Shire Hall
August 29th, 2020
Pat Thacker
@clivee
Thanks Clive, I'll check it out on my next visit.
August 29th, 2020
