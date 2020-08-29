Previous
Memorial Bench by clivee
Memorial Bench

Falklands conflict memorial bench
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
Pat Thacker
This is fab, I've never seen a Falklands memorial bench before. Is it in Hereford?
August 29th, 2020  
Clive Handscombe
Yes just over the road from the Shire Hall
August 29th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
@clivee Thanks Clive, I'll check it out on my next visit.
August 29th, 2020  
