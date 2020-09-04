Previous
Next
Wooden Owls by clivee
101 / 365

Wooden Owls

Forestry carving of Owls
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Great shot, I love all the textures on the wood, fav.
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise