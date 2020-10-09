Previous
Next
A fitting tribute by clivee
136 / 365

A fitting tribute

The war memorial in St Peter's Square, Hereford.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely detail. My sister and I were only recently saying that we were long overdue another visit to Hereford.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise