Previous
Next
Mince Pies by clivee
211 / 365

Mince Pies

My wife's mince pies look as good as ever.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise