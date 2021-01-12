Previous
Family pictures by clivee
231 / 365

Family pictures

Did not go out today and my weekly photo challenge was "family" so I took a picture of a photo frame of family pictures.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975.
