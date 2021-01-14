Previous
Next
Paper weights by clivee
233 / 365

Paper weights

Not a good day today so I carried on with my practice of photo stacking. That is merging 3 images of the same subject taken with different focus points and merging in Photoshop. Sometimes it is the only way to get a good close up / macro shot.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise