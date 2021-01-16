Previous
Snowdrop by clivee
235 / 365

Snowdrop

The Snowdrops are out.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975.
Lesley ace
Beautiful. I have one snowdrop in my garden. Somehow it has survived the whirlwind that is our greyhound, Rosie. They are so, so perfect, aren't they?
January 18th, 2021  
