235 / 365
Snowdrop
The Snowdrops are out.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
snowdrop
Lesley
ace
Beautiful. I have one snowdrop in my garden. Somehow it has survived the whirlwind that is our greyhound, Rosie. They are so, so perfect, aren't they?
January 18th, 2021
