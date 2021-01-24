Previous
Next
Buds & snow by clivee
243 / 365

Buds & snow

Lovely crisp morning so many images to choose from but I liked the snow resting on the buds in this one.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise