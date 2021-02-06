Previous
Flooded churchyard by clivee
256 / 365

Flooded churchyard

This is the car park at St Mary the Virgin, Marden, Herefordshire. There is water around it on 3 sides with sand bags by the doors and vents. The River Lugg is just a few meters away now that it has swollen so only a matter of time I fear.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
