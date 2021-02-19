Sign up
269 / 365
Listen to Nannie
No home schooling this week for the Grandchildren so grabbed them off their computers for a quick photo. (they are in our bubble)
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
269
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX15
Taken
19th February 2021 3:14pm
Tags
to
,
listen
,
nannie
