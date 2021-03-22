Previous
Next
The black sheep of the family by clivee
300 / 365

The black sheep of the family

This group of sheep & lambs were in Weobley village, Herefordshire and by way of a change they were all black with one white!
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise