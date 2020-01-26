Previous
Friends by cloudvanbo
27 / 365

Friends

Sometimes would be with you even if you didn't ask for it
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
