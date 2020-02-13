Previous
Under the Bridge by cloudvanbo
45 / 365

Under the Bridge

I found a pigeon colony under the bridge. And how did I find it? Well, just passing. They "decorated" my jacket - as they usually do to people passing by ...
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
Photo Details

kali ace
you need an umbrella
February 13th, 2020  
