Warmy quilt from the clouds by cloudvanbo
Warmy quilt from the clouds

It's so cold out there, that the Sun refuses to come out under the warm quilt from the feather of clouds
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
