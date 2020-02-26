Previous
look down by cloudvanbo
58 / 365

look down

It's amazing that the same place can look completely different during the day or in the evening and even totally different when the sun just rises
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
