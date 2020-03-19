Previous
Red pavement by cloudvanbo
80 / 365

Red pavement

There is so few people on the streets - most are afraid of COVID19 and wisely staying at home
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
22% complete

