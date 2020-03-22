Previous
No Spring by cloudvanbo
83 / 365

No Spring

Eee... it was false start - there is no Spring - I see the Snow
B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
