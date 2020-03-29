Previous
Frozen by cloudvanbo
90 / 365

Frozen

The winter strikes again - doesn't go away - the temperature is below freezing again.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
24% complete

