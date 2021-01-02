Previous
_A641991 by cloudvanbo
117 / 365

_A641991

I love wandering in wild nature - peaceful and quiet - a lot :)
but sometimes I can't go outside the frames, paths etc. I'm just not an animal...
2nd January 2021

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
32% complete

Photo Details

