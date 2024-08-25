Previous
Waiting for Nanny by cmf
301 / 365

Waiting for Nanny

Fred is waiting and posing for me patiently, while husband rolls his eyes 🙄 🤣
Walking at dusk in Broadway
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise